Michael P. Lattyak, age 95, WW II US Marine Corps Veteran, at rest November 26th. Loving son of the late John and Anna (nee Dolenak); fond brother of the late Edward, Emil, Lillian, Bernard and Joseph; survived by many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces & nephews. Graveside services on Wednesday, December 2nd at 12 noon at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Our Lady of Sorrows Section, 1400 S. Wolf Rd, Hillside, IL, 60162. Memorial donations in Mike's name to the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict, 5900 W. 147th St, Oak Forest, Il, 60452. Arrangements by KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS, 773-523-2191.





