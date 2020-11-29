1/1
Michael P. Lattyak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael P. Lattyak, age 95, WW II US Marine Corps Veteran, at rest November 26th. Loving son of the late John and Anna (nee Dolenak); fond brother of the late Edward, Emil, Lillian, Bernard and Joseph; survived by many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces & nephews. Graveside services on Wednesday, December 2nd at 12 noon at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Our Lady of Sorrows Section, 1400 S. Wolf Rd, Hillside, IL, 60162. Memorial donations in Mike's name to the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict, 5900 W. 147th St, Oak Forest, Il, 60452. Arrangements by KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS, 773-523-2191.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Our Lady of Sorrows Section
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kubina-Tybor Funeral Home
1938 W 47Th St
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 523-2191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved