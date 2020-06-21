Michael P. McAuley, Born: June 16,1964; in Chicago, IL - Died: June 17, 2020; in Elk Grove Village, IL. Born to Robert and JoAnne (Zumer) McAuley in Chicago, Michael Patrick McAuley spent his preschool years in Maywood before his family moved to Woodridge. Mike was the oldest of four siblings, each of whom looked up to their brilliant, energetic, fun-loving brother. After graduating from Downers Grove North, Mike earned his business degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign and his MBA from Lewis University.
Gregarious and knowing no strangers, Mike was an outstanding salesman at Mead Johnson and Oce. And, he was quite literally the life of numerous parties as a DJ and entertainer. Founding his own business, McAuley Entertainment, Mike was a superhero, the man from the North Pole, a clown balancing on stilts – whatever brought smiles to his clients. He created balloon animals, led games and songs, and made happy memories for hundreds of children.
Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, Michael had a giant heart. Generous and thoughtful, he was always there for his loved ones-every holiday, birthday, move, graduation, wedding, he went the extra mile to make moments more special. He has been a tremendous help to his parents over the years; they knew they could always count on him. His nephews and nieces adored their Uncle Mike as he always made time to play with them.
Amazingly active, Mike pedaled tens of thousands of miles on his bikes. He and his brother logged countless memorable rides and excursions together. He loved the outdoors, catching fish, throwing frisbees, playing volleyball, softball, and tennis. One of his favorite pastimes was traversing creeks, rivers, and lakes in the wooden boats he and his dad designed and built. He had a true green thumb, growing scrumptious tomatoes, nurturing geraniums indoors and out, helping his mom with gardening. Brave and smart, he even learned to fly, soloing in his dad's Piper J-3 Cub. He had a passion for classic cars, frequenting auto shows, perusing car magazines, and owning and restoring some beauties. An enthusiastic White Sox fan, he watched and attended games, and accumulated a vast store of facts and statistics. Yet, his knowledge wasn't limited to baseball, as the winnings from his "Wheel of Fortune" appearance demonstrate.
An avid traveler, Mike was always up for an adventure. Indeed, he was often the ringleader, spearheading trips to Europe, Australia, Alaska, Texas, New York, California, Vegas, and so many more.
Mike cared deeply for his family and was a loyal and kind soul who deserved the best.
Our time with him was far too short. He leaves a void in the hearts of his parents, JoAnne and Robert; brother, Daniel McAuley; sisters, Meagan (husband, Dave) Milne and Amanda Balsitis; nephews, William Milne, Calvin Balsitis, Max Balsitis, and Zane Balsitis; and nieces, Catherine Milne and Evelyn Balsitis. He also leaves behind his dear uncle, Lawrence "Unkie" McAuley; aunts, Loretta Beinhoff, Joan McAuley, Dorothy Zumer, and Sally Zumer; and the Hanson, Lorang, McAuley, and Zumer cousins, as well as supportive old friends.
Visitation Monday, June 22, 2020, 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., (Rte. 53 at Short St.), Lisle, IL. Due to the State of Illinois Covid-19 guidelines: please limit gathering and all guests should wear masks and practice social distancing. A private family funeral service and Interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery will be held on June 23. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Info. 630-964-9392 or www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.
Gregarious and knowing no strangers, Mike was an outstanding salesman at Mead Johnson and Oce. And, he was quite literally the life of numerous parties as a DJ and entertainer. Founding his own business, McAuley Entertainment, Mike was a superhero, the man from the North Pole, a clown balancing on stilts – whatever brought smiles to his clients. He created balloon animals, led games and songs, and made happy memories for hundreds of children.
Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, Michael had a giant heart. Generous and thoughtful, he was always there for his loved ones-every holiday, birthday, move, graduation, wedding, he went the extra mile to make moments more special. He has been a tremendous help to his parents over the years; they knew they could always count on him. His nephews and nieces adored their Uncle Mike as he always made time to play with them.
Amazingly active, Mike pedaled tens of thousands of miles on his bikes. He and his brother logged countless memorable rides and excursions together. He loved the outdoors, catching fish, throwing frisbees, playing volleyball, softball, and tennis. One of his favorite pastimes was traversing creeks, rivers, and lakes in the wooden boats he and his dad designed and built. He had a true green thumb, growing scrumptious tomatoes, nurturing geraniums indoors and out, helping his mom with gardening. Brave and smart, he even learned to fly, soloing in his dad's Piper J-3 Cub. He had a passion for classic cars, frequenting auto shows, perusing car magazines, and owning and restoring some beauties. An enthusiastic White Sox fan, he watched and attended games, and accumulated a vast store of facts and statistics. Yet, his knowledge wasn't limited to baseball, as the winnings from his "Wheel of Fortune" appearance demonstrate.
An avid traveler, Mike was always up for an adventure. Indeed, he was often the ringleader, spearheading trips to Europe, Australia, Alaska, Texas, New York, California, Vegas, and so many more.
Mike cared deeply for his family and was a loyal and kind soul who deserved the best.
Our time with him was far too short. He leaves a void in the hearts of his parents, JoAnne and Robert; brother, Daniel McAuley; sisters, Meagan (husband, Dave) Milne and Amanda Balsitis; nephews, William Milne, Calvin Balsitis, Max Balsitis, and Zane Balsitis; and nieces, Catherine Milne and Evelyn Balsitis. He also leaves behind his dear uncle, Lawrence "Unkie" McAuley; aunts, Loretta Beinhoff, Joan McAuley, Dorothy Zumer, and Sally Zumer; and the Hanson, Lorang, McAuley, and Zumer cousins, as well as supportive old friends.
Visitation Monday, June 22, 2020, 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., (Rte. 53 at Short St.), Lisle, IL. Due to the State of Illinois Covid-19 guidelines: please limit gathering and all guests should wear masks and practice social distancing. A private family funeral service and Interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery will be held on June 23. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Info. 630-964-9392 or www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.