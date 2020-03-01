Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church
6980 S County Line Rd
Burr Ridge, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church
6980 S County Line Rd
Burr Ridge, IL
View Map

Michael Palandech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Palandech Obituary
Michael Palandech; beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty", nee Lesniewski; cherished father of Donald (B.J.), Nancy (the late Craig) Dashut, Kathy (Jeff) Sesemann, and Paul (Gina); loving grandfather of 16; dear great-grandfather of 3; fond brother of the late John (Wanda), the late Ann (the late Dan) Borkovich, Richard (the late Yvonne); dear brother-in-law of Shirley Reilly and Joseph Reed and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 5th from 3 to 8 P.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 6980 S County Line Rd, Burr Ridge, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 6th at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Montrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Foundation are appreciated. For Funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -