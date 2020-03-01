|
Michael Palandech; beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty", nee Lesniewski; cherished father of Donald (B.J.), Nancy (the late Craig) Dashut, Kathy (Jeff) Sesemann, and Paul (Gina); loving grandfather of 16; dear great-grandfather of 3; fond brother of the late John (Wanda), the late Ann (the late Dan) Borkovich, Richard (the late Yvonne); dear brother-in-law of Shirley Reilly and Joseph Reed and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 5th from 3 to 8 P.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 6980 S County Line Rd, Burr Ridge, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 6th at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Montrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Foundation are appreciated. For Funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020