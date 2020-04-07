Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Panagos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Panagos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Panagos Obituary
Michael Panagos, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen G. Panagos. Loving father of Alexander, Adriana and Michael (Jennifer) Panagos; devoted son of the late Alexandros and Eugenia Panagos; proud Grandfather of Benjamin, Sabrina and Nicholas Panagos. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral and Interment private. Memorial tributes may be made in Mr. Panagos' name to Annunciation Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60610. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call (847) 375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -