Michael Panagos, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen G. Panagos. Loving father of Alexander, Adriana and Michael (Jennifer) Panagos; devoted son of the late Alexandros and Eugenia Panagos; proud Grandfather of Benjamin, Sabrina and Nicholas Panagos. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral and Interment private. Memorial tributes may be made in Mr. Panagos' name to Annunciation Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60610. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call (847) 375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020