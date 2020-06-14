Michael Patrick Convey
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Michael Patrick Convey, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 84. Mike was born on March 15, 1936 in Chicago, IL to Michael J. and Sarah (Mulroy) Convey. He married Joan (nee Foerster), and together they raised their three children: John (Shannon), Kevin (Jackie) and Cathleen (Kevin). Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael, his mother, Sarah, his beloved sister Katherine Perone, and his brother Thomas Convey. He is survived by his wife Joan, his brother John (Christian Brother), his three children, his beloved grandchildren Devin, Samantha, Abigail, Amelia, and Nathan, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Mike was a loyal employee of Sears for 45 years and retired to his "Irish Summer Home" (his back porch) to tell stories and watch baseball on television. Never without his Irish cap, Mike had endless stories about his time in the Army, growing up on the West Side of Chicago, and of his naturalized native neighborhood, the Northwest Side. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels-Norridge. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 12, 2020
Mike was instrumental in getting me my first job at Sears when I was a sophomore at st Phillip H S. He was also a great friend of my brother Tom and spent a lot of time at our house. Great humor, and fun to be around. Our condolences from the Michael Luby family
Mike luby
Friend
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved