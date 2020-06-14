On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Michael Patrick Convey, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 84. Mike was born on March 15, 1936 in Chicago, IL to Michael J. and Sarah (Mulroy) Convey. He married Joan (nee Foerster), and together they raised their three children: John (Shannon), Kevin (Jackie) and Cathleen (Kevin). Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael, his mother, Sarah, his beloved sister Katherine Perone, and his brother Thomas Convey. He is survived by his wife Joan, his brother John (Christian Brother), his three children, his beloved grandchildren Devin, Samantha, Abigail, Amelia, and Nathan, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Mike was a loyal employee of Sears for 45 years and retired to his "Irish Summer Home" (his back porch) to tell stories and watch baseball on television. Never without his Irish cap, Mike had endless stories about his time in the Army, growing up on the West Side of Chicago, and of his naturalized native neighborhood, the Northwest Side. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels-Norridge. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.