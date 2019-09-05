Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gilbert's Catholic Church
301 E. Belvidere Rd.
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McNamee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Patrick McNamee


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Patrick McNamee Obituary
Michael "Mac" Patrick McNamee, age 57 passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. Michael was born May 7, 1962 in Chicago, IL to the late Raymond and Irene McNamee (Wren). He was co-owner and president of Sidex Home Improvement in New Berlin, WI.

Mac is survived by his wife Kimberly of 28 years; daughters, April (Jason) Pernat, Megan McNamee, Amy McNamee, and Molly McNamee. Mac was a loving grandpa to Jacob, Jaxson, Mia and grandcats Henry and Harry. He was a loving brother to Richard (Sue) McNamee, Dennis (Tina) McNamee, Mary Pat (Mike) McDonnell and Sheila (Joe) Tracy. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended family. Mac was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He loved the Mac Shack and golfing with his buddies. He was an avid and loyal Bears fan. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He was in his glory having his pool open, the hot dog cart running and a fridge full of Heineken. He was the life of the party.

A visitation for Mac will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, Illinois. A funeral mass will occur Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Gilbert's Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, Illinois. Mac will be laid to rest at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, Illinois. Memorial donations may be made via Miracle Mac go fund me.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marsh Funeral Home
Download Now