|
|
Michael "Mac" Patrick McNamee, age 57 passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. Michael was born May 7, 1962 in Chicago, IL to the late Raymond and Irene McNamee (Wren). He was co-owner and president of Sidex Home Improvement in New Berlin, WI.
Mac is survived by his wife Kimberly of 28 years; daughters, April (Jason) Pernat, Megan McNamee, Amy McNamee, and Molly McNamee. Mac was a loving grandpa to Jacob, Jaxson, Mia and grandcats Henry and Harry. He was a loving brother to Richard (Sue) McNamee, Dennis (Tina) McNamee, Mary Pat (Mike) McDonnell and Sheila (Joe) Tracy. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended family. Mac was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He loved the Mac Shack and golfing with his buddies. He was an avid and loyal Bears fan. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He was in his glory having his pool open, the hot dog cart running and a fridge full of Heineken. He was the life of the party.
A visitation for Mac will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, Illinois. A funeral mass will occur Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Gilbert's Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, Illinois. Mac will be laid to rest at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, Illinois. Memorial donations may be made via Miracle Mac go fund me.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019