|
|
Michael Patrick O'Brien, age 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Irvine, California on February 23, 2020. Michael was born & raised in Wilmette, Illinois, where he attended St. Francis Xavier and Loyola Academy before graduating from the University of Dayton and receiving an MBA from St. Mary's College. Michael lived and worked in California for the past 38 years.
Michael was the son of the late Lee and Monie, brother of Nancy (late Chuck) Alm, the late Bill (late Cathy) O'Brien, and Suzie(Dick) Danstrom. He was the uncle to Carlee Alm(Will) Labar, Michael (Megan Porter), Dennis, & Katie O'Brien(Matt) Gleitsman, and Annie & Bob (Liz Austermuehle) Danstrom. He is also survived by his great nieces and nephews, Elliott & Edith Danstrom and Reilly & Bailey Gleitsman and countless amazing friends.
Per Michael's wishes, a celebration of his life will be planned in the Chicago area at a later date. As a friend of Michael's said, his passing will leave a void that cannot be filled.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020