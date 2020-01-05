|
Michael Patrick Sweeney, beloved husband of Meaghan, nee Nash; devoted father of Margaret Agnes and Rosemary Frances; dear brother of James (Sarah) Delany, Kathy (Steve) Routhier, Kevin (Susan) Sweeney, Robert Sweeney, John (Jancy) Sweeney, William Delany, and the late Carol (Ted) Burkett; dear son-in-law of Patrick and Gail Nash; dear brother-in-law of Stephanie (Paul) Hart and Christopher Patrick Nash; beloved uncle of Willa, George, Owen, Mary Agnes, Catherine, Eamonn, and many nieces and nephews.Michael was the proud graduate of the University of Washington, earning a bachelor and master's degree. He most recently was the Principal of St. Joan of Arc School in Lisle.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7th from 9:30 am until the 10:30 mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Church, 1747 Lake Ave., Wilmette, IL. INT. Private. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020