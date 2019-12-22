Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Michael Paul Nowakowski Obituary
age 44 suddenly. Most beloved son of Josephine M. (Joseph) Pulido nee Speck and the late Paul Roman, loving brother of Paul. Nephew, cousin and friend to many. Memorial Service Monday, December 23, 10:30 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Monday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
