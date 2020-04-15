|
Michael P. Prokopeak, loving father, grandfather and husband, passed away April 13 at age 82. He died as he lived, surrounded by family and thinking of others' needs over his own until the end. Mike was born on March 27, 1938 to Michael and Susan Prokopeak of South Chicago. He attended St. Patrick's School, Mount Carmel High School and Quincy College before starting a 30-plus year career in management at Sears and White Hen Pantry. There was no greater joy in his life than caring for others, whether building a toy for his grandchildren in his wood shop, sending a word of support to friends old and new, or putting a smile on the face of another with a joke even in his last moments. Being part of Mike's life was like hitting the lottery, a game he planned to win until he died. But the reality is those who knew him are the lucky ones, benefitting from his wisdom, kindness and humor not once but throughout their time with him. Mike is survived by Jean, his wife of 57 years, daughter Susan, daughter Amy Peick (Bob), son Michael (Gina) and grandchildren Joshua, Ryan, Mikey and Eva. He was preceded in death by his sister Susan, nephew Peter, mother Susan and father Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a food pantry of your choice in his name. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020