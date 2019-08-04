|
|
Michael R. Barton, age 70 of Minneapolis, died August 1st. Preceded in death father, Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Paula; mother, Florene; sister, Debbie (Jeffrey) Solomon; nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Funeral service 2:30 TUESDAY August 6th at ADATH YESHURUN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 5605 France Ave. So., Edina. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Beth Jacob Congregation. SHIVA to be announced. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019