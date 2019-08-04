Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
ADATH YESHURUN CEMETERY CHAPEL
5605 France Ave. So.
Edina, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Barton Obituary
Michael R. Barton, age 70 of Minneapolis, died August 1st. Preceded in death father, Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Paula; mother, Florene; sister, Debbie (Jeffrey) Solomon; nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Funeral service 2:30 TUESDAY August 6th at ADATH YESHURUN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 5605 France Ave. So., Edina. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Beth Jacob Congregation. SHIVA to be announced. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.