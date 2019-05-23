|
Michael R. Bradshaw, U.S. Army Veteran, beloved husband of Linda (nee Quarles); loving father of Michelle (Marcel) Graham, Heather (John) Bradshaw-Arne, Nicolle (Senn) Moses; cherished grandfather of Aeden, Alexander and Collin; dear son of Carol and Earl Wilson; fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Friday 3 to 6 P.M. with memorial Service at 5:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road Burbank, IL 60459. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chicago Lawn Sertoma c/o Jim Purrazzo 9356 S. Roberts Road Rd. Hickory Hills, IL 60457. Funeral info 708-636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019