Michael R. Hall
Michael R. Hall age 62, of Lake in the Hills. U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Ellen M. (nee Fogarty); devoted father of Frank (Megan), Durelle (Deonte) and Michelle (Chris); cherished "Papa" of Tarell and Deonte, including a soon to be grandson.; loving son of the late Joseph and the late Joanna (nee Halloran); dear brother of Joe (Carla) Hall and the late Tim Olliger; dear son-in-law of the late James and the late Mary Fogarty; fond brother-in-law of Jimmy, the late Jane, JoAnn (the late Sam) Sparacino, John (Karen), Michael (Sandra) Fogarty; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Proud member of Plumbers UA Local #130. Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made towards an education fund for Tarell and Deonte Hall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Funeral services provided by
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
