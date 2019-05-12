|
|
Michael R. Hulett, 64 of Des Plaines/Vernon Hills was born February 13, 1955 in Fresno, CA and passed away suddenly May 9, 2019. Mike was the devoted son of the late Verne and Norma (nee Erickson) Hulett; loving brother of Terry Hulett and Shelly Christensen; dear uncle of Ashley (Sean) Conaghan and Kelsey Christensen; also survived by aunts, uncles, and many cousins. As the founder of Adversity Volleyball Club and the former head coach for the U.S. Men's and Women's Sitting Volleyball Teams, he is also survived by a vast field of volleyball players, coaches, parents, colleagues, and friends. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at Adversity Volleyball Center, 700 Corporate Woods Parkway, Vernon Hills, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the USA Volleyball Foundation, 4065 Sinton Road, Suite 200, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907; , 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606; or , 55 E. Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 are appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019