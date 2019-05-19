|
|
Michael R. "Bob" Mercurio, age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2015, formerly of Norridge, IL 1953-2015, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL. He was born December 14, 1930 in Chicago, IL. On Tuesday, May 21, 2019: Visitation 9:00-10:00 AM, A Mass of Christian Burial 10:00-11:00 AM, Luncheon Reception 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL. Private Interment: Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary or more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019