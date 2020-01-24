Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Papeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Papeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Papeck Obituary
Michael R. Papeck, age 62, retired C.P.D. Loving father of Marie and Michael; beloved son of Robert and Arlene Papeck nee Dzija; dear brother of Marianne (Bob) Starck and John (Enza) Papeck; fond uncle of Bobby Torkelson, Cristina (Michael) Hasselbring, and Lisa Papeck. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Monday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Mausoleum. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -