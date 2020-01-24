|
|
Michael R. Papeck, age 62, retired C.P.D. Loving father of Marie and Michael; beloved son of Robert and Arlene Papeck nee Dzija; dear brother of Marianne (Bob) Starck and John (Enza) Papeck; fond uncle of Bobby Torkelson, Cristina (Michael) Hasselbring, and Lisa Papeck. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Monday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Mausoleum. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020