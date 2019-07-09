|
Born in Co. Kerry, Ireland. Passed away peacefully in his home on 7/3 in Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Maureen); loving father of Mary, John (Cindy), Cathy (Rich) Barnes & Eileen O'Sullivan; proud grandpa of Jennifer (Joe) Matl, Angela (Ryan) Kenney, Donnacha & Mickey O'Sullivan (fiancé' KaCee Hudson), John (Amy), Elizabeth (fiancé' Alex Coburn) & Emma Barnes; adoring Papa to Lily, Noah, Josh & Alivia Matl, Luke & Evelyn Kenney & Jackson Hudson-Gallagher; devoted son of the late John & Mary; caring brother of Mary (Martin) O'Neil, Sheila (Martin) Murphy, the late Kit (Malachy) Gallagher, the late Denis (Nellie), the late Sean (Mary), the late Sr. Noen, the late Sr. Peg & the late Dan. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Member of the Kerry Social & Benevolent Association, retired Local 1 Iron Worker. Per his final requests he was cremated and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. For details see https://www.forevermissed.com/mickey-rahilly
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019