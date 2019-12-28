|
Michael Richard James, 66, of Park Ridge, IL, passed away on December 14th, 2019.
A Celebration of life will be held from 3-7pm January 10th, with a prayer service starting at 5pm, at the South Park Recreation Center at 833 W. Talcott Road Park Ridge, IL.
Loving father to son Brian (Gevenvieve) James, daughter Julie Appelhans, and daughter Mallory (Alex) Mammoser; Dear brother to Robert, Jeff, Bill, Dave, Doug (James) and Mary Ann Crescenti; Devoted son of the late Robert B. James and Mary Rose James;
Proud grandfather to Ethan, Maryam, Nicholas, Anthony, Abby, Audrey, Andrew, James and Daniel.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 28, 2019