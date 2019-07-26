|
Michael Robert Haburjak, age 87 a longtime Portage resident passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1931 to the late Michael and Kathleen Haburjak. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mike retired from U.S. Steel with 38 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Haburjak (nee Sarkotich), four children, Kathy Haburjak, Michael Haburjak, Janet (James) Carter, James (Pam) Haburjak, siblings, Bernadine Reed-Anderson, Lois Price, William "Leslie" Reed, six grandchildren, Evan Pincus, Daniel Pincus, Nichole Draia, Tyler Haburjak, Zachary Carter, and Michael Haburjak, one great grandchild, Airabella, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Westerlund, and stepfather, Vern Westerlund. Cremation will take place with Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, Portage. There will be a private family memorial service. Call (219) 762-3013 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019