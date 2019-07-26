Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
For more information about
MICHAEL HABURJAK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HABURJAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ROBERT HABURJAK


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL ROBERT HABURJAK Obituary
Michael Robert Haburjak, age 87 a longtime Portage resident passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1931 to the late Michael and Kathleen Haburjak. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mike retired from U.S. Steel with 38 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Haburjak (nee Sarkotich), four children, Kathy Haburjak, Michael Haburjak, Janet (James) Carter, James (Pam) Haburjak, siblings, Bernadine Reed-Anderson, Lois Price, William "Leslie" Reed, six grandchildren, Evan Pincus, Daniel Pincus, Nichole Draia, Tyler Haburjak, Zachary Carter, and Michael Haburjak, one great grandchild, Airabella, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Westerlund, and stepfather, Vern Westerlund. Cremation will take place with Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, Portage. There will be a private family memorial service. Call (219) 762-3013 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now