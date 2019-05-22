|
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Ronald Blumenthal announces his passing on Friday May 17th, 2019 at the age of 39. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife Rachel Blumenthal, his son Ashton Blumenthal, mother Eileen Costello-Giammona, and father Ronald Blumenthal. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Blumenthal and niece Avalon Marshall. Visitation Thursday May 23rd from 6-9 pm at Benson Family FH, 3224 W. Montrose Ave. 773-478-5800. Funeral Mass Friday, May 24, 10 am at St. Clement Catholic Church, 642 W. Deming Pl. Chicago. Cremation, private. To recognize Mike's passionate work within the recovery community, please consider donating to Chicago Recovery Alliance or the Oxford House in lieu of flowers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019