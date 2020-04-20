Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Michael Rosenblum, age 72. Beloved husband for 51 years of Marcia. Loving father of Bryan (Carly) Rosenblum and Matthew Rosenblum (Melissa Anderson). Cherished "Gramps" of Josh and Abby Rosenblum and Alana and Talia Rosenblum. Dear brother of Steven Rosenblum. Cherished friend of many. Michael was a Chicago Public School teacher for 36 years, the Temple Chai Youth Director for 15 years, and worked for the Jewish Vocational Services for 10 years helping children with e-learning, GED achievement and educational advancement. After retirement, Michael served the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center as a docent. He was an avid pickleball player and dedicated member of the Happy Old Guys. Life long Cubs fan. Private graveside services will be held Tuesday at 1PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Chai, www.templechai.org or the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, Aaron Elster Education Fund, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org For streaming and Shiva information please contact Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020
