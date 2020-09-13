Michael Rothschild 56 years old, loving wife of Angie Rothschild, loving father of Lauren and Allie, grandfather of Login and Gunner son of Myles Rothschild (Dorothy) and the late Iris Rothschild, brother of Steven Rothschild and Stacey Rothschild Nisenson (Jeffery) uncle of Jadyn and Blake Nisenson and Sarah and Ben Rothschild owner of That Place for Subs Peoria Az. Private services on Sunday in Peoria Az services, donation can be made to hospice in Az or you choice.





