On November 25, 2020, Michael Steven Cetina, beloved father, husband, brother, and
best friend to all, passed away suddenly surrounded by his family. He was 60 years old.
Mike was born on May 27, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Daniel Cetina and Olga Cetina.
Mike spent his childhood on the South Side of Chicago with brothers Daniel, Robert, and
Nicholas. Mike attended Homewood Flossmoor High School, graduating in 1978, where he
excelled in both academics and athletics. He attended Grinnell College in Iowa, where he was a
two-year captain and stand-out player for the Pioneers football team.
Mike attended Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri and started
his career as an Assistant State's Attorney for the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office,
where he was the 1986 Misdemeanor Prosecutor of the Year. Also in 1986, Mike met the love of
his life, Tammy Alsobrook. They were married on September 25, 1987. Mike's career
eventually took him to a large private civil defense firm before he found his ultimate calling
serving the injured and wronged as a plaintiffs' attorney with Walsh, Knippen & Cetina, Chtd.,
where he secured numerous victories on behalf of the victims of institutional and individual
negligence. Mike was highly active in the legal community, co-founding the DuPage County
Inns of Court. In 2019, the Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to serve on the Illinois Civil
Jury Instructions Committee and the Illinois Minimum Continuing Legal Education Committee,
where he also served as Treasurer.
Mike's numerous athletic, academic, and professional accomplishments notwithstanding,
he was most proud of his role as a loving husband to Tammy and father to Danny, Tori, Allie,
and Tommy. As his children grew up, Mike continued his commitment to service by
volunteering as a coach for multiple sports, including over ten years as a coach for the Wheaton
Rams football program, during which time he coached and mentored hundreds of young athletes.
Mike will be remembered as always helping others: friends, colleagues, clients, players,
and family. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Mike was also an avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan through good times and bad.
Mike is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his brother Nicholas. He is
survived by his wife of 33 years, Tammy; children Danny, Tori (Mason Kienzle), Allie, and
Tommy; and brothers Daniel and Robert (Mamie).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CASA of DuPage County or the Wheaton
Park District. Arrangements handled by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton. Interment Private. Memorial Services will be at a later date to be announced. For info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com