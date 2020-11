On November 25, 2020, Michael Steven Cetina, beloved father, husband, brother, andbest friend to all, passed away suddenly surrounded by his family. He was 60 years old.Mike was born on May 27, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Daniel Cetina and Olga Cetina.Mike spent his childhood on the South Side of Chicago with brothers Daniel, Robert, andNicholas. Mike attended Homewood Flossmoor High School, graduating in 1978, where heexcelled in both academics and athletics. He attended Grinnell College in Iowa, where he was atwo-year captain and stand-out player for the Pioneers football team.Mike attended Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri and startedhis career as an Assistant State's Attorney for the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office,where he was the 1986 Misdemeanor Prosecutor of the Year. Also in 1986, Mike met the love ofhis life, Tammy Alsobrook. They were married on September 25, 1987. Mike's careereventually took him to a large private civil defense firm before he found his ultimate callingserving the injured and wronged as a plaintiffs' attorney with Walsh, Knippen & Cetina, Chtd.,where he secured numerous victories on behalf of the victims of institutional and individualnegligence. Mike was highly active in the legal community, co-founding the DuPage CountyInns of Court. In 2019, the Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to serve on the Illinois CivilJury Instructions Committee and the Illinois Minimum Continuing Legal Education Committee,where he also served as Treasurer.Mike's numerous athletic, academic, and professional accomplishments notwithstanding,he was most proud of his role as a loving husband to Tammy and father to Danny, Tori, Allie,and Tommy. As his children grew up, Mike continued his commitment to service byvolunteering as a coach for multiple sports, including over ten years as a coach for the WheatonRams football program, during which time he coached and mentored hundreds of young athletes.Mike will be remembered as always helping others: friends, colleagues, clients, players,and family. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Mike was also an avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan through good times and bad.Mike is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his brother Nicholas. He issurvived by his wife of 33 years, Tammy; children Danny, Tori (Mason Kienzle), Allie, andTommy; and brothers Daniel and Robert (Mamie).In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CASA of DuPage County or the WheatonPark District. Arrangements handled by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton. Interment Private. Memorial Services will be at a later date to be announced. For info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com