Michael S. Cetina
1960 - 2020
On November 25, 2020, Michael Steven Cetina, beloved father, husband, brother, and

best friend to all, passed away suddenly surrounded by his family. He was 60 years old.

Mike was born on May 27, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Daniel Cetina and Olga Cetina.

Mike spent his childhood on the South Side of Chicago with brothers Daniel, Robert, and

Nicholas. Mike attended Homewood Flossmoor High School, graduating in 1978, where he

excelled in both academics and athletics. He attended Grinnell College in Iowa, where he was a

two-year captain and stand-out player for the Pioneers football team.

Mike attended Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri and started

his career as an Assistant State's Attorney for the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office,

where he was the 1986 Misdemeanor Prosecutor of the Year. Also in 1986, Mike met the love of

his life, Tammy Alsobrook. They were married on September 25, 1987. Mike's career

eventually took him to a large private civil defense firm before he found his ultimate calling

serving the injured and wronged as a plaintiffs' attorney with Walsh, Knippen & Cetina, Chtd.,

where he secured numerous victories on behalf of the victims of institutional and individual

negligence. Mike was highly active in the legal community, co-founding the DuPage County

Inns of Court. In 2019, the Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to serve on the Illinois Civil

Jury Instructions Committee and the Illinois Minimum Continuing Legal Education Committee,

where he also served as Treasurer.

Mike's numerous athletic, academic, and professional accomplishments notwithstanding,

he was most proud of his role as a loving husband to Tammy and father to Danny, Tori, Allie,

and Tommy. As his children grew up, Mike continued his commitment to service by

volunteering as a coach for multiple sports, including over ten years as a coach for the Wheaton

Rams football program, during which time he coached and mentored hundreds of young athletes.

Mike will be remembered as always helping others: friends, colleagues, clients, players,

and family. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Mike was also an avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan through good times and bad.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his brother Nicholas. He is

survived by his wife of 33 years, Tammy; children Danny, Tori (Mason Kienzle), Allie, and

Tommy; and brothers Daniel and Robert (Mamie).

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CASA of DuPage County or the Wheaton

Park District. Arrangements handled by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton. Interment Private. Memorial Services will be at a later date to be announced. For info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 28, 2020
I loved my brother Mike and will miss him greatly. Mike together with Tammy raised four beautiful children. Once you meet Danny, Tori, Allie and Tommy you immediately understand the essence of the man. See you on the other side Mike.
Bob Cetina
Brother
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Mike was a true gentleman and well respected by all. He will always be remembered%
Jamie Lane
Friend
