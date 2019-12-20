Home

Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
CD Joyner Auditorium
Marion, IL
Michael S. Latu Obituary
Pfc. Michael S. Latu, 34, Deputy for the Marion County (SC) Sheriff's Office, passed away from injuries he sustained in the line of duty, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at CD Joyner Auditorium in Marion.

Deputy Latu was born in Chicago, IL, a son of Mary Bryant Perry and Manase Tevita Latu. He is preceded in death by a brother, David Latu. Michael was a fun-loving guy, he enjoyed making people laugh. He often played Santa for his friends' children. He was a gamer, he also loved fishing, football and shooting his collection of guns.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his step-father, Daniel Perry; sister, Michaeline "Shorty" Perry of Chicago, IL; brother, Atlas Ferrera of Los Angeles, CA; and his loving dog, Tango.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
