Pfc. Michael S. Latu, 34, Deputy for the Marion County (SC) Sheriff's Office, passed away from injuries he sustained in the line of duty, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at CD Joyner Auditorium in Marion.
Deputy Latu was born in Chicago, IL, a son of Mary Bryant Perry and Manase Tevita Latu. He is preceded in death by a brother, David Latu. Michael was a fun-loving guy, he enjoyed making people laugh. He often played Santa for his friends' children. He was a gamer, he also loved fishing, football and shooting his collection of guns.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his step-father, Daniel Perry; sister, Michaeline "Shorty" Perry of Chicago, IL; brother, Atlas Ferrera of Los Angeles, CA; and his loving dog, Tango.
An online register is available to sign at RichardsonFH.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019