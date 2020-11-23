1/
Michael S. Nolan
Michael S. Nolan, age 76, passed away on November 17, 2020. Longtime resident of Lisle and Oak Park. Loving husband of Mary Jo Nolan (nee O'Donnell); loving stepfather of Terrence Maloney, Maureen (Rafael) Montesinos, Kevin (Therese) Maloney, late Michael Maloney and Therese Maloney; loving grandfather to many; fond brother to George (Barb) Nolan, Judy Nolan (Chuck Saul), Kathy (Jim) Cashin and John (Dede) Nolan; uncle to many nieces and nephews; dear son of the late George Paul and Jeanne Elizabeth (nee Stone) Nolan. He brought smiles and laughter to all who knew him.

Private Funeral Services.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
6309649392
Memories & Condolences

November 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. May cherished memories keep his spirit alive in your hearts. Please know we will keep you all deep in our prayers.
Mark Gendron and family
Friend
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
