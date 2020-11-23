Michael S. Nolan, age 76, passed away on November 17, 2020. Longtime resident of Lisle and Oak Park. Loving husband of Mary Jo Nolan (nee O'Donnell); loving stepfather of Terrence Maloney, Maureen (Rafael) Montesinos, Kevin (Therese) Maloney, late Michael Maloney and Therese Maloney; loving grandfather to many; fond brother to George (Barb) Nolan, Judy Nolan (Chuck Saul), Kathy (Jim) Cashin and John (Dede) Nolan; uncle to many nieces and nephews; dear son of the late George Paul and Jeanne Elizabeth (nee Stone) Nolan. He brought smiles and laughter to all who knew him.
Private Funeral Services.