Michael S. Troc, age 78, U.S. Army veteran 1966-1968, a resident of Darien, IL since 1970, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. He was born May 3, 1941 in Chicago, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020