Michael S. Weinstein age 73 of Woodhaven Lakes Sublette, IL died Monday Sept. 7, 2020. He was born March 8, 1947 in Chicago the son of Arthur and Shirley (Schapiro) Weinstein. Michael had worked for Sage Products prior to retirement.
He was of the Jewish faith and was a member of the EAA.
Michael married Donna Riegert Dec. 21, 2010 in Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Carly and Lindy, step sons Ross Hegg and Pete Riegert, step daughter Andrea McCroskey, several grandchildren, and brother Alan Weinstein.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services. Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, IL. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com
