Michael S. Weinstein
1947 - 2020
Michael S. Weinstein age 73 of Woodhaven Lakes Sublette, IL died Monday Sept. 7, 2020. He was born March 8, 1947 in Chicago the son of Arthur and Shirley (Schapiro) Weinstein. Michael had worked for Sage Products prior to retirement.

He was of the Jewish faith and was a member of the EAA.

Michael married Donna Riegert Dec. 21, 2010 in Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Michael is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Carly and Lindy, step sons Ross Hegg and Pete Riegert, step daughter Andrea McCroskey, several grandchildren, and brother Alan Weinstein.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services. Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, IL. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
Memories & Condolences

September 9, 2020
Only had the privilege of knowing Mike for a year, but was always impressed by his jovial manner. He will certainly be missed around the Woodhaven pool. Peace to him and solace to his family and friends.
Thomas Simeone
Friend
September 9, 2020
Mike was a good friend for the 12 years that I have known him and Donna. He will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to have known him.
I love you two
Avida McCann
Friend
