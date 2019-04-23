|
|
Michael Sadovi, beloved husband of Leslie Ann Fox. Loving father of Michael (Mary Jo), Carlos (Maura), and Laura (Mark). Cherished grandfather of Madeline, Michael, and William; Kyra, Francesca, and Aiden; Alexandra, Samantha, Isabella, and Jonah. Dear son of the late Nicholas and Francisca Sadovi. Michael emigrated from Argentina to the United States as a young man where he served in the U.S. Army. He always said, "This is the greatest country in the world. I found my dream here." In lieu of flowers donations to the or are appreciated. Visitation Thursday April 25th from 8:30 AM to 9:45 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago followed by mass at 10 AM at Queen of All Saints Basilica. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019