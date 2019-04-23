Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Michael Sadovi, beloved husband of Leslie Ann Fox. Loving father of Michael (Mary Jo), Carlos (Maura), and Laura (Mark). Cherished grandfather of Madeline, Michael, and William; Kyra, Francesca, and Aiden; Alexandra, Samantha, Isabella, and Jonah. Dear son of the late Nicholas and Francisca Sadovi. Michael emigrated from Argentina to the United States as a young man where he served in the U.S. Army. He always said, "This is the greatest country in the world. I found my dream here." In lieu of flowers donations to the or are appreciated. Visitation Thursday April 25th from 8:30 AM to 9:45 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago followed by mass at 10 AM at Queen of All Saints Basilica. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
