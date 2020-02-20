|
|
Michael "Mickey" Salzinski, 80, of Chicago passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosalie (Krygowski), loving father to daughter Samantha of Chicago and son Michael (Sara) of Evanston. Fun-loving and adored grandfather "Pop Pop" to Delilah and Jacob Salzinski. Son of the late Henry and Esther Salzinski of Chicago. Also survived by his sister Judith Eastman (the late Stuart), brother John Salzinski (Sue), and sister Sue Bochniak (Dan). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was forever proud of his college basketball years playing under the late Coach Ray Meyer at DePaul University. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the Spring.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020