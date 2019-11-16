|
Michael Shawn Sieczkowski, died 11/8 at home. Born 6/6/1964 in Toledo OH to the late Lawrence and Irene (Johnson). Survived by his partner Tommy Payton; two daughters, Brooke (Rob) Mayden and Katrina Sieczkowski; three grandchildren, Emma Lee, Ashton, and Dominic; brothers Jim, Steve, Brian, and Keith; and preceded in death by his late sister Sherrie and brother Phillip. He was a loving partner, father, and grandfather. A Celebration of Life will be held today, Saturday, November 16, at R Public House, 1508 W Jarvis, Chicago, from 2-4PM. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 16, 2019