Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Michael Sheehy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sheehy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Sheehy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Sheehy Obituary
Michael F. Sheehy, age 66, suddenly, U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Daly). Cherished son of the late Dolly and John Sheehy. Loving brother of John R. (Kathleen "Cookie") Sheehy, James (Susan) Sheehy, Deborah (Gerald) Novac and the late Gloria (the late Marty) McPhee. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Member of Heavy Equipment and Elevator Operators Local #150-City of Chicago. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral service Monday evening 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now