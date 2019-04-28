|
Michael F. Sheehy, age 66, suddenly, U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Daly). Cherished son of the late Dolly and John Sheehy. Loving brother of John R. (Kathleen "Cookie") Sheehy, James (Susan) Sheehy, Deborah (Gerald) Novac and the late Gloria (the late Marty) McPhee. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Member of Heavy Equipment and Elevator Operators Local #150-City of Chicago. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral service Monday evening 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019