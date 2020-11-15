1/1
Michael Stephen Koss
1938 - 2020
Michael S. Koss, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, known affectionately to many as Mickey, died November 5, 2020. Born April 8, 1938 in Philadelphia to Samuel and Bertha Koss (née Tonsky), Mickey lived in Chicago for most of his life. Survived by his son, Burton M. Koss, and numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his brother, Norman Koss, and his sister, Yaffa Lofsky. Mickey was among the first and few who understood the enormous potential of options, and as such was one of the first traders on the floor of the CBOE in 1973. Throughout his life he had the remarkable ability to engage people of all ages and make them feel like family. Interment was on November 13, 2020 at St. Gregory's Abbey, Three Rivers, Michigan. Donations in honor of Mickey may be made at any of the following: St. Gregory's Abbey - 56500 Abbey Road, MI 49093; Congregation of Moses - 2501 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49008; Chabad of Kalamazoo - 504 Sprague Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49006.

Burton M. Koss: koss@usakoss.net


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
