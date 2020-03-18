|
|
Michael Steven Tepper, age 67, of Glencoe, lived his life with enthusiasm and generosity. A dedicated lawyer, adviser, investor, and philanthropist, Michael gave himself fully to everything he worked on and everyone he worked with. He extended that passion and selflessness to his love for his family & friends, as well as always finding time to help others in their careers. He is the beloved husband of Laura Colton Tepper; loving father of Stephen (Jenna) Tepper and Jordan (Lauren) Tepper; adored grandfather of Sophia, Madilyn, and Landon; devoted son of the late Lawrence and the late Shirlee Tepper; dear son-in-law of Adele and the late Frank Colton; brother of Susi (Yossi) Levy and Robert (Saren) Tepper. Michael would never want to put anyone's health at risk during this global health crisis. For this reason, the family made the difficult decision to have a private graveside on Tuesday, March 17th and will not be holding Shiva. At a time in the near future, once it's safe to do so, we look forward to holding a Celebration of Life in Michael's honor where we can toast him and honor his legacy with you in-person. Contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005. A video of the graveside service can be viewed at The Goldman Funeral Group website, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020