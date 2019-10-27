|
|
We celebrate the life of Dr. Michael Eugene Sturgill who passed away on October 15, 2019 in Chicago. He is survived by his five children, Ryan, Eric, Kyra, Stella, and Haley; his father, Eugene; and his siblings Jerry, Rob, David, Kelly, and Julie. Michael was a father who inspired in his children a love of the American West, wild rivers, adventure, and most of all, cherishing diversity, urbanism, and caring for those who were less fortunate. He cared deeply for Chicago's poor and those who fell through the cracks of America's healthcare and social welfare system. As a leading neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai and other Chicago-area hospitals, he helped countless patients over the years recover from trauma and live full lives that otherwise would have been taken from them. He was much loved and will be missed. May his soul rest in peace. A private service will be held at a later date. If you have anecdotes about Michael's life or messages you would like to share with Michael's family, please send to Michael's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019