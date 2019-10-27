Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sturgill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Sturgill M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Sturgill M.D. Obituary
We celebrate the life of Dr. Michael Eugene Sturgill who passed away on October 15, 2019 in Chicago. He is survived by his five children, Ryan, Eric, Kyra, Stella, and Haley; his father, Eugene; and his siblings Jerry, Rob, David, Kelly, and Julie. Michael was a father who inspired in his children a love of the American West, wild rivers, adventure, and most of all, cherishing diversity, urbanism, and caring for those who were less fortunate. He cared deeply for Chicago's poor and those who fell through the cracks of America's healthcare and social welfare system. As a leading neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai and other Chicago-area hospitals, he helped countless patients over the years recover from trauma and live full lives that otherwise would have been taken from them. He was much loved and will be missed. May his soul rest in peace. A private service will be held at a later date. If you have anecdotes about Michael's life or messages you would like to share with Michael's family, please send to Michael's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now