Michael T. Blough, Age 66, Born into Eternal Life on March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Madeya) for 38 years. Loving father of the late Michael Timothy, LCpl USMC (Melinda), Julia (Anthony) Rodriguez, George, and Daniel Blough. Proud grandpa of Connor, Zoe, Liliana, Daisy, and a precious bundle of joy expected to the family in July. Beloved son of the late Dr. George J. Blough, the late Patricia Moran Blough and Patricia O' Neill Blough. Dear brother of Patsi (the late Thomas) Gately, Sr. Robert Blough, O.C.S.O., Diane (the late Rick) Martenson, the late George J. Blough, Cpl, USMC (Recipient of Purple Heart), Nancy (Dr. Andrew) Bacevich, Karen Eileen (William) Kedley, the late Richard, Marybeth (Thomas) Hennessy, Jerry, Jeanette, "T.J." (Erin), Karen Rae (Thomas) Hartrich, Wayne (Denise), Kathleen (Jay) Welenc, Christine (Michael) Eldridge, Mark (Diana), Judy (Denis) Chapan, Glenn (Marge), Amy, Mary Kay (Tim) Hindes, Rob (Tricia), Ed (Carissa), and the late infant William Blough. Devoted son-in-law of the late John and Mary Ann Madeya. Fond brother-in-law of John (Marion), the late Jerome, and the late James Madeya. "Uncle Mike" to 57 nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020, 4-8pm at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Family and friends will meet in church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm. Private Interment. Memorials c/o Judy Blough, to be used for the wishes of the family are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020