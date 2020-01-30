|
Michael T. Kertez 74, A Bronze Star Recipient , Veteran of the Viet Nam War, at rest Monday, January 27, 2020. Proud newsman for WGN and City News for most of his career. Graduate of Notre Dame, class of 1967 . Beloved husband of Shari nee Hanhardt. Loving father of Kate (Michael) Mraz and Michael. Beloved son of the late Michael and Julia. Fond grandfather of Ava. Dear brother of Barbara (the late John "Jack") Denman. Fond uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Visitation Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Saturday 9:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Juliana Church. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., Committal Service to follow, with Military Honors at the Acacia Park Cemetery. 708/ 456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020