Michael Knowles, 68 of Winthrop Harbor passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, surrounded by his family & friends. He was born in Evanston to Donald & Lillian Knowles.Mike was a Vietnam veteran & worked for Campanella Construction for 20 yrs. He was the Newport assistant fire fighter engineer for many years. Mike enjoyed riding his Harley with his many friends. He cheered on the Green Bay packers, enjoyed fishing & traveling. Mike always loved having fun with his friends & family, always a jokester. Mike is survived by his wife, Patty, brother Jeff (Kathy), sisters Mary (Dave), Ellen (Charlie) & many nieces & nephews. Preceding his death are his brother Donnie, sisters, Joanne Rohrer & Lois Longston. Mike was loved by many & will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW hall, 1112 Sheridan Rd. Winthrop Harbor, IL. on September 28 from 1-5 pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019