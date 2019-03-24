|
|
Michael T. McEneany. Beloved husband of Deborah, nee Baldyga. Dear father of Sheryl (Fred) McEvoy, Timothy (Valerie Schramm) and Alison (Jeff) Lyle. Loving grandfather of Michael, Frederick, Jack, Ava, Luke, Aidan, Grace, Sophia and Matthew. Devoted son of the late Owen and Betty. Dear brother of Patrick (the late Linda), Sue (George) Bozich, Kim (Cary) Youman and the late Owen. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave Sunday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Interment Private. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019