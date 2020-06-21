Cosmo and I loved seeing Mike at the dog park. He always made us laugh and usually had a pocket of treats that he didn't mind Cosmo sticking his head in. He was a class act, and we loved hearing his offbeat bits of wisdom. He will be surely missed. Our lives are truly richer for having known him, and we are grateful for having had the opportunity to spend so many mornings with him at the dog park. May your memories of him bring solace (and laughter).

Cosmo Harris (and Mars, Ken, and the kids).

Friend