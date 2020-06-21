Michael T. Myler, June 14, 2020. Loving husband of Jennifer (nee Arnold). Dear father of Samuel (Alexis Bates), Kate, Maggie (fiancé Sam Murphy) and the late Joseph Myler. Proud grandfather of August. Brother of John (Jan) Myler, Joan (the late Bill) Connelly, Katherine (Jim) Clock, Maryrose (Bob) Sloan and the late Mary Myler. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. In a world where people long for approval and the accumulation of "likes," Mike was his own man, true to his own standards and habits and sense of humor. He was in a class by himself, and comfortably so. Memorial Visitation Monday, June 22, 10:00 A.M. until 12 Noon at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED. DUE TO CURRENT GUIDELINES, WE ARE LIMITED TO 10 ATTENDEES AT A TIME. Family and friends will then meet at St. Mary Cemetery for a Graveside Committal Service at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army 2900 Burr Oak Ave. Blue Island, IL 60406. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.