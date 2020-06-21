Michael T. Myler
Michael T. Myler, June 14, 2020. Loving husband of Jennifer (nee Arnold). Dear father of Samuel (Alexis Bates), Kate, Maggie (fiancé Sam Murphy) and the late Joseph Myler. Proud grandfather of August. Brother of John (Jan) Myler, Joan (the late Bill) Connelly, Katherine (Jim) Clock, Maryrose (Bob) Sloan and the late Mary Myler. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. In a world where people long for approval and the accumulation of "likes," Mike was his own man, true to his own standards and habits and sense of humor. He was in a class by himself, and comfortably so. Memorial Visitation Monday, June 22, 10:00 A.M. until 12 Noon at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED. DUE TO CURRENT GUIDELINES, WE ARE LIMITED TO 10 ATTENDEES AT A TIME. Family and friends will then meet at St. Mary Cemetery for a Graveside Committal Service at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army 2900 Burr Oak Ave. Blue Island, IL 60406. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
JUN
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
Cosmo and I loved seeing Mike at the dog park. He always made us laugh and usually had a pocket of treats that he didn't mind Cosmo sticking his head in. He was a class act, and we loved hearing his offbeat bits of wisdom. He will be surely missed. Our lives are truly richer for having known him, and we are grateful for having had the opportunity to spend so many mornings with him at the dog park. May your memories of him bring solace (and laughter).
Cosmo Harris (and Mars, Ken, and the kids).
Friend
