Michael T. Simental, 83, passed away on December 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Vicki nee Seidel of thirty-nine years; cherished father of the late Debbie, Tony (Sherry), Sue (Steve) Atkinson, Michael (Karen Rice) and Jennifer (John Miles); adoring grandfather to Tommy, Jamie, Nicole, Steven, Taylor, and Gianna; caring brother to the surviving Dorothy (Marvin), and Louie (Debbie) predeceased by Raymond, Kenny and Rose (Fred), and loving uncle to many. Predeceased by Ruth Minniti, mother of four of his children. Long time Canaryville resident and member of the Flags Club. Disposition private, celebration of life to be held at later time.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
