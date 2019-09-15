|
|
Michael Thomas Jensen, age 71. Beloved son of the late Raymond and Edna (nee Meyer). Dearest brother of Joseph (Diane), the late Patricia (the late Orvy) May, and the late Priscilla Jean Jensen. Fond uncle of Joseph (LaNae), Jeffrey (Marilyn) Jensen, Michael May, and Christine (Brian) La Rochelle. Great-uncle of Alec and Jillian Jensen, Bradley, Michael (Jessica) and Taylor (Brad) Stallard. Great-grand uncle of Emma La Rochelle. Mike was an avid Chicago sports fan. Private interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, Il. Arrangements entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019