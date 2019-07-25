Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Valley Lo Country Club
2200 Tanglewood Drive
Glenview, IL
Michael Timothy Appert

Michael Timothy Appert Obituary
Michael, age 50, passed away after a brief illness. Born to Katherine Appert (former Glenview Chamber of Commerce Executive Director) of Macon, Georgia and the late David R. Appert, M.D., he is survived by his daughter Cassandra Marschall of Indianapolis, his sister Sarah Schumaker, brother in law Randy and niece Hannah of Littleton, CO.

The family will have a Celebration of Michael's life Saturday, July 27, 2-4:30 p.m. at Valley Lo Country Club, 2200 Tanglewood Drive, Glenview, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
