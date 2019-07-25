|
|
Michael, age 50, passed away after a brief illness. Born to Katherine Appert (former Glenview Chamber of Commerce Executive Director) of Macon, Georgia and the late David R. Appert, M.D., he is survived by his daughter Cassandra Marschall of Indianapolis, his sister Sarah Schumaker, brother in law Randy and niece Hannah of Littleton, CO.
The family will have a Celebration of Michael's life Saturday, July 27, 2-4:30 p.m. at Valley Lo Country Club, 2200 Tanglewood Drive, Glenview, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019