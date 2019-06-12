|
Age 63 beloved husband of Sally loving father of Elizabeth and Victoria. Join us in celebrating his life at St. Joseph's Church 1747 Lake Ave, Wilmette, Il 60091 Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation is 3:30 to 4:30. A memorial mass at 430. Dinner to follow at the Coarse Italian at the Glenview Park Golf Club, 800 Shermer Rd. Glenview. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sisters of Christian Charity, Transportation Fund: 2221 Elmwood Ave, Wilmette, Il. 60091.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 12 to June 13, 2019