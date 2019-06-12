Home

St. Joseph's church
1747 Lake Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
St. Joseph's Church
1747 Lake Ave
Wilmette, IL
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Joseph's Church
1747 Lake Ave
Wilmette, IL
Michael Turbov Obituary
Age 63 beloved husband of Sally loving father of Elizabeth and Victoria. Join us in celebrating his life at St. Joseph's Church 1747 Lake Ave, Wilmette, Il 60091 Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation is 3:30 to 4:30. A memorial mass at 430. Dinner to follow at the Coarse Italian at the Glenview Park Golf Club, 800 Shermer Rd. Glenview. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sisters of Christian Charity, Transportation Fund: 2221 Elmwood Ave, Wilmette, Il. 60091.
