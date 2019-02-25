|
Michael V. Brennan; Native of Carrigaholt, County Clare, Ireland; Devoted husband of the late Bridget, nee Faley; Loving father of Joanne (Christopher) Pilgrim, Tina (Scott) Cruz, and Alana Brennan; Cherished "Buddy" of Hailey, Owen, and Adeline; Dear brother of the late Shawn, and Sylvie; Fond uncle and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019