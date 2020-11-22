Michael Vincent Kledzik, son of Leonard and Gertrude (Halasa) Kledzik. Born on November 5, 1939 in Chicago, IL and passed away on November 8, 2020 in Palatine, IL at 81 yrs of age. Beloved husband of Barbara (Maciejewski); loving father of Janet Lee Jurczykowski, Gregory Michael and Daniel Vincent; dear grandfather to Jessica, Mallory, Patrick and Frankie; great-grandfather to Brianna, Harper, Crosby and Sadie; and fond uncle and friend to many. Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Alexandra Jane DeRosa. He worked amiably with brother-In-law, Harold Root in the computer and payroll business for over 35 yrs. His one most passionate hobby was racing thoroughbred horses for over 30 yrs. We will always hold him dear in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com