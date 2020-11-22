1/
Michael Vincent Kledzik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Vincent Kledzik, son of Leonard and Gertrude (Halasa) Kledzik. Born on November 5, 1939 in Chicago, IL and passed away on November 8, 2020 in Palatine, IL at 81 yrs of age. Beloved husband of Barbara (Maciejewski); loving father of Janet Lee Jurczykowski, Gregory Michael and Daniel Vincent; dear grandfather to Jessica, Mallory, Patrick and Frankie; great-grandfather to Brianna, Harper, Crosby and Sadie; and fond uncle and friend to many. Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Alexandra Jane DeRosa. He worked amiably with brother-In-law, Harold Root in the computer and payroll business for over 35 yrs. His one most passionate hobby was racing thoroughbred horses for over 30 yrs. We will always hold him dear in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved