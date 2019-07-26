Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Michael W. Harjung Obituary
Michael 'Mike' Wendell Harjung, 92, passed away July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Schiro) for 64 wonderful years. Loving father of JoAnn Harjung, Michael J. (Vicky) Harjung, George (Nancy) Harjung. Fond grandfather of Michael J. Jr, Mathew, Joshua (Audrey). Great-grandfather of Aiden. Dear brother of Anne (Marshall) Miller, the late Joseph (the late Roseanna) Harjung. Dear uncle of many. Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to Immaculate Conception Church, Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to the Lincoln Park Zoo. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
