|
|
Michael W. Kuciver, Retired Chicago Police Officer; Age 72; Loving husband of Gale, nee Capper, for 47 years; Dear father of Amy (Tim) Piatkiewicz and Allison (Tremayne) Price; Cherished Papa of Michael, Bryan, Aila, Lilia and Autumn; Fond brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin; Proud veteran of the United States Army, Military Police; Visitation Friday January 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge; Funeral Saturday, family and friends will meet directly at St. Cajetan Church , 2445 W. 112th St. Chicago Il.; Mass 11:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; in lieu of flowers Michael's family would appreciate donations to the Chicago Police Chaplains Ministry, 1140 W. Jackson Boulevard Chicago, Il. 60607, www.chicagoPCM.org; For Funeral info: (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020