Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W. Moran Jr. Obituary
Michael W. "Bones" Moran Jr., age 60, at rest December 3, 2019; Beloved son of the late Michael Sr. and Therese (nee Murphy); Loving brother of Patrick, Timothy (Jo Ann), Mary, and Megan (Linh) Nguyen; Fond uncle of Molly, Jack, Ian, Shioban, Hannah, and the late Sinead; Michael is also survived by aunts, an uncle and cousins and was a good friend to many; Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Service 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge; Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660 For Service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
