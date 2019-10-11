|
|
Michael Wiggen, age 64 of Forest Park, originally
from Wheaton, passed away on September 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie (Dill), daughter
Kelly and son Matthew.
Son of Patricia & Bernhardt Wiggen, brother to
Kevin, Scott and Trish Wiggen
Visitation will be at St. John's Catholic Church in
Winfield on October 18 from 5 pm to 8 pm.
Funeral mass will be at 9:45 am, in the old church at
St. John's.
Contact info: Scott Wiggen at [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019