|
|
Michaelene 'Micky' Plier, 76, passed away August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Leroy for over 54 years. Loving mother of David (Lori) Plier, Donna (Vincent) Gagliardi. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Estelle Jendy. Fond grandmother of Joshua, Emma, Alex Plier and Daniel, Natalie Gagliardi. Beloved cousin of Collette (Howard) Pokorny. Fond aunt of countless nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of many. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Beatrice Church, Schiller Park, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019